Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series against West Indies

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (L) with his teammate Rishad Hossain (R) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2025 in Sylhet, Bangladesh. - AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh have named their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, set to begin on Saturday, with the inclusion of an additional batter to strengthen their lineup.

Top-order batters Soumya Sarkar and Mahidul Islam Ankon have been added to the squad, replacing Mohammad Naim and fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Naim and Rana both featured in the third ODI of the recently concluded series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where Bangladesh suffered a heavy 200-run defeat to lose the series 3-0.

Naim struggled for form, scoring only a handful of runs before edging to slip after facing 23 balls, while Rana went wicketless and was unable to complete his final over due to a suspected injury.

Soumya returns to the ODI setup after missing the T20I series against Afghanistan due to visa issues that prevented him from joining the squad in the UAE. His last appearance in the 50-over format came in February this year.

Mahidul, on the other hand, is yet to make his ODI debut. The wicketkeeper-batter’s only international outing came during the Chattogram Test against South Africa last year.

He has been in consistent form in domestic cricket, averaging 46.86 in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League over the past two seasons, with one century and ten fifties to his name.

Despite recent underwhelming performances, the selectors have retained the services of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Hossain. The spin department remains unchanged, led by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz alongside Rishad Hossain.

The pace attack also stays largely the same, featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Following the series opener on Saturday, the remaining two ODIs will be played on October 21 and 23.

Bangladesh ODI squad for West Indies series:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.