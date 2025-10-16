Indonesia sacks Patrick Kluivert after World Cup failure

Indonesia coach Patrick Kluivert reacts against Saudi Arabia in AFC Qualifiers on October 8, 2025. — Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has parted ways with Dutch national men's football team coach, Patrick Kluivert, after nearly 12 months on the job, the country's football federation said on Thursday.



Kluivert's exit comes after Indonesia's "devastating" defeat to Iraq in Jeddah, which eliminated their hopes of making it to the FIFA World Cup in the United States next year.

The football federation announced that the partnership ended mutually after a respectful and constructive discussion.

"After an open, full and respectful discussion, both parties agreed to end this partnership," the federation said.

Although they did not provide a specific explanation for the dismissal, Indonesia was hoping to make it to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1945, and their run to the fourth round of Asia's preliminary tournament was their best to date.

The team also suffered a 3-0 loss to Saudi Arabia. Indonesia's World Cup campaign came to an end after finishing last in Group B with two losses.

Saudi Arabia topped the group to secure a direct ticket, while Iraq advanced to the playoff round.

Former AC Milan, Ajax, and Barcelona player Kluivert was hired in January, with his contract set to expire in 2027. He oversaw a team built largely on players from the country's Dutch diaspora.

PSSI president Erick Thohir thanked Kluivert and his staff for their efforts over the past year.

"Thank you, coach Patrick Kluivert and the coaching staff, for accompanying PSSI and the national team for nearly 12 months. With all due respect, we have agreed to end this collaboration," Thohir wrote.