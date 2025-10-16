John Collins shines as Clippers dominate Kings in NBA preseason clash

Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins shoots against the Denver Nuggets during the first period at Intuit Dome on Oct 12, 2025. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: John Collins led the offensive charge to take the LA Clippers, securing their first NBA preseason win dominantly over the Sacramento Kings with a 109-91 victory here at Golden 1 Centre on Wednesday.

The victory pushes the Clippers to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Kings remain winless at 0-3.

Collins delivered an impressive performance with 24 points and 8 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

His energy and efficiency on both ends of the court set the tone early, as the Clippers outscored the Kings 26-18 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Veteran star Kawhi Leonard contributed 15 points and four assists in 27 minutes, while Derrick Jones Jr. added 12 points in 23 minutes.

James Harden, showing signs of midseason form, chipped in eight points and three assists in limited time.

The Clippers dominated the second and third quarters, scoring 34 and 30 points respectively, building an insurmountable lead heading into the final period.

Their depth was on full display, with contributions from up-and-coming players like Jordan Miller with seven points and Kobe Brown with three points and two rebounds, respectively.

Ivica Zubac provided interior strength with eight rebounds and four points, while the Clippers’ defence held the Kings to under 100 points, stifling their offence in key stretches.

Sacramento struggled to find rhythm offensively and defensively, continuing its preseason slump.

The LA Clippers will next play against the Golden State Warriors; meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings will face the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th.