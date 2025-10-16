Thompson nets first goal as Chelsea beat Paris FC in Women's Champions League

Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates in a UEFA Women's Champions League match against Paris FC at Stamford Bridge in London on October 15, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea’s new signing Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for the club as the Blues defeated Paris FC 4-0 in the Women's Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Sandy Baltimore scored in the 31st minute through a penalty, followed by a header from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd eight minutes later.

Thompson shone in the 47th minute, scoring her first goal for the club to make it 3-0 before Erin Cuthbert scored a close-range goal in the 63rd minute to complete the victory.

Coach Sonia Bompastor praised Thompson's first goal, highlighting pace, confidence, and boldness, and adding that the forward takes risks.

“The first goal for a forward or a winger is crucial for confidence,” Bompastor said.

“She takes risks, attacks defenders one vs. one. It's really difficult to defend against her in the box.”

The 20-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea from Angel City in September, is one of the club's record signings. Her goal marked Chelsea's first Champions League victory of the season and put an end to their struggles in front of goal.

Paris’s head coach, Sandrine Soubeyrand, described the result as ‘fair’ and acknowledged her side defended well as they could despite conceding clear chances.

"It was a fair result; we defended well despite giving them obvious chances. We have a lot less international players than they do," Soubeyrand stated.

According to this season’s new Women’s Champions League format, the 18-team league phase ends in December. Teams finishing first to fourth will advance directly to the quarter-finals. Teams finishing fifth to 12th will enter a knockout playoff, and the bottom six will be eliminated.