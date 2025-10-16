Here’s when PCB will announce Pakistan’s T20I squad for South Africa series

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (right) and Saim Ayub take a run during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 2, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa within the next three to four days.

According to sources, the white-ball training camp currently underway at the LCCA Ground in Lahore, under the supervision of head coach Mike Hesson, includes several probable players for Pakistan’s upcoming assignments.

The white-ball series is set to begin on October 28 with the first T20I scheduled in Rawalpindi.

After completing the second round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, several players have joined the camp.

Among them, Saim Ayub and Hussain Talat participated in an intense training session, while wicketkeeper-batters Usman Khan and Mohammad Shehzad were also in action.

The camp, which began on October 13, has so far featured three days of rigorous training.

Players such as Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, and Faheem Ashraf also took part in the camp, which included scenario-based match sessions to fine-tune white-ball preparations.

Meanwhile, the national Test squad is currently engaged in a two-match series against South Africa, having secured a 93-run victory in the opening Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, after defending 277 runs and bowling out the visitors for 183 to take a 1-0 lead.

The second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting from October 20.

It is pertinent to mention that the second and third matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan vs South Africa white-ball series schedule:

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad