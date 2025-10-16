Kane Williamson takes on major role at LSG ahead of IPL 2026

Kane Williamson of New Zealand pictured during a net session during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 04, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic advisor ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka announced on Thursday.

The team also confirmed the appointment of Carl Crowe as their new spin-bowling coach.

LSG further stated that Justin Langer and Bharat Arun will continue as the head coach and fast-bowling coach, respectively.

“His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team,” Goenka said in his post on social media about Williamson, the 35-year-old stalwart.

Expressing his delight over the new role, Williamson said he was eager to contribute to Lucknow Super Giants’ upcoming season.

"I'm really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches which I'm looking forward to working alongside. It's always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game," Williamson said.

Williamson, who previously featured for the Durban Super Giants in the SA20, last represented New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final against India in March this year.

While he hasn’t officially retired from international cricket, the veteran batter has opted for a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, meaning his future appearances will be limited.

He is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against England, but is eyeing a return for the ODI series starting October 26 in his hometown of Tauranga.

A seasoned IPL campaigner, the 35-year-old’s recent stints have been hampered by injuries and form. During the 2023 IPL season, he suffered a knee injury while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) and missed the remainder of the tournament.

In 2024, still with GT, he featured in only two matches, scoring 27 runs off 27 balls. He went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 2025.

Recently, in The Hundred 2024, Williamson scored 204 runs in eight innings for London Spirit at a strike rate of 129.93.

Head coach Justin Langer expressed optimism about Lucknow Super Giants’ prospects for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, emphasising the team’s determination to turn things around after two underwhelming campaigns.

"We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation - 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of," Langer said.

"The work hasn't stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season's IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off," he added.

Although Williamson has never been part of a coaching setup before, his tactical acumen and calm leadership have earned him widespread respect in the cricketing world.

He led New Zealand to the 2019 ODI World Cup final and guided them to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship (2021).

LSG, captained by Rishabh Pant and coached by Langer, finished seventh in IPL 2025, matching their position from the previous season after two strong campaigns in 2022 and 2023, where they placed third.

Meanwhile, Carl Crowe becomes the second coach to join LSG from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following Bharat Arun’s move in July. Arun served as KKR’s bowling coach for three seasons before joining LSG.

With Zaheer Khan’s exit yet to be officially announced, LSG has not confirmed whether assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Vijay Dahiya will continue with the setup for IPL 2026.