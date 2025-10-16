Aaqib Javed to inspect spin-focused Rawalpindi pitch ahead of second Test

Pitch preparations underway at Pindi Stadium for third PAK vs ENG Test - Social media

LAHORE: Director High Performance and national selector Aaqib Javed is expected to arrive in Rawalpindi on Friday to inspect the spin-focused pitch preparations ahead of the second and final Test between Pakistan and South Africa, scheduled to begin on October 20 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, a spin-friendly surface is being prepared in Rawalpindi, with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) pitch in-charge working tirelessly over the past three days to create suitable conditions for the aforementioned clash.

Both teams are set to depart for Islamabad tomorrow, with Pakistan holding a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series following a commanding 93-run victory in the opening Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The hosts successfully defended a target of 277, bowling out South Africa for 183 on the final day.

South Africa’s chase faltered early as skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman Ali for just three runs, leaving the visitors at 13-1. Noman struck again soon after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck.

Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi briefly steadied the innings with a 33-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi struck on day four to remove de Zorzi (16).

Noman continued his impressive spell by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (2), reducing the Proteas to 51-3.

Dewald Brevis mounted some resistance with a brisk 54 off 54 balls, supported by Rickelton (41) in a 50-run stand, but Noman broke the partnership to swing momentum back in Pakistan’s favour.

Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent South Africa’s hopes.

After lunch, Sajid struck again to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (6), leaving the visitors at 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi wrapped up the tail, dismissing Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession.

Afridi finished with figures of 4/33, while Noman returned 4/79, sealing a memorable win for Pakistan and marking a strong start to their new WTC cycle.