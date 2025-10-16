Kirk shines as Blue Jays bash Mariners in ALCS Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park on Oct 15, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Alejandro Kirk powered the Toronto Blue Jays to a resounding 13-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Kirk launched a three-run homer as part of Toronto’s offensive explosion, while Andres Gimenez, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Addison Barger also went deep.

Guerrero enjoyed a flawless night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. Springer and Gimenez chipped in with three hits each, showcasing the Blue Jays’ depth and dominance.

After a shaky opening frame, starter Shane Bieber settled in to deliver a strong outing, helping Toronto trim Seattle’s series lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven showdown.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised his team’s execution and power display.

“I said it when we left Toronto — I hoped we’d find some slug in the air out here. Maybe we did,” Schneider said. “I’m really happy with how we played today and how we executed the game plan. We’ll take it one day at a time.

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez gave the Mariners early hope with a two-run blast in the first inning, but Toronto roared back with 12 unanswered runs.

Mariners starter George Kirby (0-1) struggled, surrendering eight runs over four-plus innings as Toronto’s bats came alive. Despite late solo homers from Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh, Seattle failed to close the gap.

Game 4 of the ALCS is scheduled for Thursday night in Seattle, where the Mariners will look to even the series.