Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement at 25

Silver medallist Ariarne Titmus of Australia poses as she celebrates with her medal on August 03, 2024. — Reuters

Australian swimming sensation and four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has shocked the sporting world by announcing her immediate retirement at just 25 years old.

Titmus shared the news through a heartfelt post on social media, describing it as a “difficult decision,” but one she feels at peace with.

In a video message on Instagram, the Australian star reflected on her journey and explained that her decision stemmed from a shift in personal priorities.

“It’s a tough one, but one that I’m really happy with. I’ve always loved swimming … but I guess I’ve taken this time away from the sport and realised some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming,” Titmus said.







The announcement comes only months after her triumphant performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she clinched gold in the 400m freestyle, defeating two former world record holders.

With that victory, she became the first Australian swimmer since 1964 to win back-to-back Olympic golds in the same event.

Titmus also revealed that a recent health scare played a major role in her decision. She underwent surgery for a cancerous tumor prior to the Paris Games but made a remarkable recovery to compete at the highest level.

Throughout her illustrious career, Titmus claimed eight Olympic medals across the Tokyo and Paris Games and currently holds world records in the 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Her retirement marks the end of a glittering era in Australian swimming. Tributes have poured in from fans, teammates, and athletes worldwide, celebrating her achievements and resilience.