Hafeez urges PCB to 'prioritise' red-ball cricket after South Africa Test win

LAHORE: Former captain Mohammad Hafeez has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give more focus to red-ball cricket following the national team’s victory over South Africa in the series opener at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Hafeez took to social media platform 'X', stressing that a strong focus on red-ball cricket is key to resolving Pakistan’s technical and tactical issues across all formats.

"All formats technical & tactical issues will be resolved if we pay detail attention to red ball cricket of Pakistan. PCB management should prioritise red ball cricket at all levels. Best wishes Mohsin Naqvi," Hafeez wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts outclassed the Proteas by 93 runs to take a 1–0 lead in the series, successfully defending a target of 277 and bowling out the visitors for 183.

South Africa’s chase faltered early as skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman Ali for just three runs, leaving the visitors at 13-1. Noman struck again soon after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck.

Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi briefly steadied the innings with a 33-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi struck on day four to remove de Zorzi (16).

Noman continued his impressive spell by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (2), reducing the Proteas to 51-3.

Dewald Brevis mounted some resistance with a brisk 54 off 54 balls, supported by Rickelton (41) in a 50-run stand, but Noman broke the partnership to swing momentum back in Pakistan’s favour.

Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent South Africa’s hopes.

After lunch, Sajid struck again to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (6), leaving the visitors at 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi wrapped up the tail, dismissing Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession.

Afridi finished with figures of 4/33, while Noman returned 4/79, sealing a memorable win for Pakistan and marking a strong start to their new WTC cycle.

For the unversed, the second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting from October 20.