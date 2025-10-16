Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan bats during the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15% of his match fee and awarded a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh on October 14.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Zadran, dismissed for 95 off 111 balls, struck a piece of equipment near the dressing room with his bat.

This marked his second consecutive dismissal in the 90s, having also scored 95 in the second ODI of the series.

The action constituted a violation of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

The 23-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Graeme Labrooy, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. This is Zadran’s first offence in a 24-month period.

Under ICC rules, accumulating four or more demerit points within 24 months results in suspension points, which can lead to a ban—two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is, whichever occurs first.

Zadran’s innings was instrumental in Afghanistan’s 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.