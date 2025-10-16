Quetta Qavalry sign Mohammad Amir for Abu Dhabi T10 league

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

KARACHI: The newly-established franchise Quetta Qavalry on Wednesday announced the signing of former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for its debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, set to begin on November 18.

The franchise made the announcement on its official social media channels with the caption: "You asked for it. You waited for it. Now he’s here — Ladies and Gentlemen, Mohammad Amir. The Desert Spear, The Global Legend of Quetta Qavalry."

The left-arm pacer is among the most experienced bowlers in franchise cricket, having represented teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Men’s The Hundred, ILT20, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Amir has so far taken 458 wickets in 348 T20 matches at an economy rate of 7.15. He has also played 62 T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 65 wickets.

Recently, Quetta Qavalry also signed star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and USA’s Andries Gous in Category A, legendary South African spinner Imran Tahir in Category B, and experienced top-order batter Muhammad Waseem in the UAE Category.

Earlier this week, the franchise announced the addition of prominent T20 stars West Indies’ Jason Holder and England’s Liam Livingstone, while former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat was appointed as head coach.

The team highlighted his global experience, stating: "From [Pakistan] to the fields of Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Somerset, and Perth, he’s carried experience, discipline, and grit across the globe. Decades of wisdom. One mission: To conquer. We proudly announce Yasir Arafat as the Head Coach of Quetta Qavalry for the #AbuDhabiT10."

Quetta Qavalry is owned by Pakistan’s Nadeem Omar, who also owns the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

The team was officially unveiled on October 10 and will compete in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled from November 18 to 30.

Quetta Qavalry squad so far for Abu Dhabi T10 League: Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Liam Livingstone and Jason Holder.