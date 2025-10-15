Nepal, Oman qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

This collage of pictures shows the men's cricket teams of Nepal (left) and Oman in action during respective international matches. — ICC/ACC

DUBAI: Nepal and Oman clinched two of the three available places in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier with respective victories on Wednesday.

The two teams booked their berth at the 20-team mega event, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year, with guaranteed top-three finishes in the ongoing qualifiers ahead of their Super Six stage clash on Thursday.

Oman and Nepal hold the first and second positions, respectively, as both sides are unbeaten after three completed matches, with only the net run rate separating them.

Notably, Nepal brought two carry-over points into the Super Six stage, before clinching final-ball victories over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

Oman, on the other hand, also entered the Super Six stage with two carry-over points before they, too, beat UAE and Qatar.

With Nepal and Oman’s qualification guaranteed, the UAE are the frontrunners to claim the last spot at T20 World Cup 2026 from Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier as they are third in the standings, but Japan, Qatar and Samoa are still mathematically alive in the qualification race.

UAE need to win their next match against Japan to clinch the remaining spot, while Japan would need to win both their remaining fixtures.

On the contrary, Qatar and Samoa face a more complex path to earn the qualification as they would hope for certain matches’ results in their way, a win over the other in their Thursday’s clash, besides a boost in their net run rates.

Remaining Fixtures