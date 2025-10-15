Former WWE head writer highlights issues with John Cena's booking

An undated photo of WWE undisputed champion John Cena. — WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has highlighted the issues with the booking of John Cena during his ongoing retirement tour, likely to conclude on December 13.

Cena’s legendary WWE career is nearing its end, with only four appearances left before he officially hangs up his boots.

The WWE legend has had an eventful year with several ups and downs; he won his 17th World Championship, the most by anyone in WWE history.

However, his heel turn did not work, forcing the company to drop the angle.

During the recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer mentioned that most of the time plans do not work in the WWE, so you should have plan B, but the promotion did not have a ‘Cena Plan B’.

"In professional wrestling, a lot of times Plan A is not going to go according to plan. Somebody's gonna get hurt, something is gonna happen, a monkey wrench is gonna get thrown in,” Russo said.

“That's fine, bro. It happens all the time. But that's when you've got to come up with a Plan B. There was no Cena Plan B. That's the problem. If Rock bailed out for whatever reason, no problem. They never had a Plan B for John Cena."

In his previous match, John Cena marked a historic milestone in his illustrious career by securing his 100th Premium Live Event (PLE) victory after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

According to WWE, Cena will take a brief hiatus before returning on the November 10 episode of Raw in Boston.

He will make his final Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden on November 17, his last PLE appearance at Survivor Series on November 29, and will officially retire at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.