QEAT: Five-star Amir helps Peshawar edge FATA in second-round match

Peshawar's Amir Khan poses for a picture after the fourth day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against FATA at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on October 15, 2025. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Amir Khan’s five-wicket haul helped Peshawar successfully defend a 256-run target to beat FATA by 17 runs on the final day of the second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Set to chase 256, FATA fell agonisingly short as they were bowled out for 238 in 68.5 overs despite Salman Khan Jnr’s anchoring half-century.

Salman top-scored for FATA with 73 off 127 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, but his dismissal triggered a match-defining collapse which reduced them to 152/8.

Following the slump, Zahid Mehmood (42) and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (40) put together a crucial 65-run partnership for the ninth wicket, but their efforts ultimately proved insufficient as Peshawar clinched a narrow victory.

Amir led the bowling charge for Peshawar in the second innings with five wickets for just 72 runs in 19.5 overs, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem with two each, while Niaz Khan chipped in with one.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman’s anchoring century helped Faisalabad salvage a draw against Sialkot after resuming their second innings from 38/2 with a 123-run deficit.

At the stumps on day four, Faisalabad were comfortably placed at 346/6 in 90 overs, leading by 185 runs, with wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah unbeaten on 32 and 16, respectively.

Atiq, however, remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 143 off 179 deliveries, studded with 18 fours and a six. He was aided by fellow middle-order batter Mohammad Awais Zafar, who scored 59.

Sialkot captain Usama Mir was their standout bowler in the second innings with three wickets, while Mehran Mumtaz, Ayaz Tasawar and Athar Mehmood took one apiece.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Ahmed Khan’s gutsy century lifted Abbottabad to secure a stalemate against Lahore Whites despite succumbing to a 135-run lead after the first innings.

Resuming their second innings from 35/2, trailing by 100 runs, Abbottabad managed to add 342 runs to their overnight score to eventually finish at 377 all out in 78.3 overs.

Leading the way for them was Ahmed, who top-scored with 104 off 148 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. He was adequately supported by skipper Fakhar Zaman, who made a 99-ball 81, comprising 11 fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rameez Jnr was the standout bowler for Lahore Whites, taking four wickets for 168 runs in 30.3 overs, closely followed by Mohammad Abbas with three, while skipper Saad Nasim bagged two.

Lahore Whites were set to chase 243 in 18 remaining overs of the final day, but the two teams decided to settle for a stalemate after three overs.

The remaining second-round match of the QEAT 2025-26 between Islamabad and Bahawalpur at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium ended in a draw.

At the stumps on the final day, Islamabad were 221/3, leading by 254 runs, courtesy of opening batter Shamyl Hussain’s unbeaten century.

He top-scored for Islamabad with 123 off 175 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. Besides him, skipper Faizan Riaz made a notable contribution with a 97-ball 42.

Earlier in the day, Bahawalpur resumed their first innings from 463/6 in response to Islamabad’s 541 all out, could add 45 runs to their overnight score and were bowled out for 508 in 139.4 overs, falling to a narrow 33-run deficit.

Saad Khan, who scored a double century on the penultimate delivery, finished as their top-scorer with 215 off 308 deliveries, studded with 25 fours and a six.

His overnight partner, Mohammad Imran, on the other hand, also could not stretch his knock and was dismissed for 58.

For Islamabad, Kaleem Dil, Jawad Ali and Musa Khan claimed three wickets each, while Mohammad Hammad Khan chipped in with one.

It is pertinent to mention that the third round of the QEAT will run from October 18 to 21 across five venues in four cities.