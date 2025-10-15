Aspinall names UFC legend whom he thinks he would 'definitely lose to'

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

Undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed the name of the UFC legend whom he thinks he would 'definitely lose to'.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Aspinall is set to make the first defence of his title against France's Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

The Englishman has been impressive since making his debut in the promotion in 2020.

Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight belt by defeating Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023 before making a successful defence of the crown against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

Aspinall was expected to fight Jon Jones; however, despite multiple calls to face ‘Bones’, Aspinall never got the chance, but his impressive record, 15 wins and three losses in MMA, with 11 TKOs and an 8-1 UFC record, speaks volumes.

The Briton is the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history and was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jones’s retirement on June 21.

Speaking on the ShxtsnGigs podcast, when Aspinall was asked if there's any fighter, past or present, he believes he would fall to if they clashed, he said it would have been Daniel Cormier.

"Peak DC has the worst style for me ever. He's like short - I've said this to his face - short guy who just keeps walking forward, changing levels in between grappling and punches. You can't take him down, and he's got cardio for days. For my style, he's a nightmare. He was a beast. Peak DC was unreal," Aspinall said.

Cormier, a former light-heavyweight champion, captured the heavyweight title in 2018 by defeating Stipe Miocic.

‘DC’ was a master in grappling, and his devastating strength during his peak proved troublesome for numerous competitors.