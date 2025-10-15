Fatima Sana rues missed chance of clinching first-ever victory over England

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana expressed profound sorrow over the abandonment of their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against England here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts, chasing a revised target of 113 from 31 overs, were comfortably placed at 33/0 in six overs when the rain intervened. It became steady with time and ultimately resulted in the abandonment of the must-win fixture for Pakistan.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point apiece. Consequently, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the standings with just one point in four matches, while England managed to hold on to the top spot with seven points in as many games.

The abandonment of the fixture drew curtains on Pakistan’s hopes to qualify for the semi-finals, as they can now attain a maximum of seven points by winning all three of their remaining fixtures.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Pakistan captain urged that it was the day they could beat England, but the fortune was not in their favour.

"Today was the day we could beat them... it was not in our favour,” said Fatima.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder led her side from the front, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in her six overs and playing a pivotal role in restricting England to a modest total.

Reflecting on her individual brilliance, Fatima shared that she bowled in accordance with the pitch by targeting the stumps on length deliveries.

“We know this pitch is good for pacers. I saw lots of performances before on this track. I tried to bowl on a good length, tried for the stumps. But it would have been good if we'd won the match,” Fatima continued.

Fatima Sana then went on to claim that the conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium today were favourable for their batting unit, which had yielded 34 runs without a loss in six overs in a modest 113-run target, but reiterated the need for improvement in the department.

“The conditions suited our batters, it was wet and helped them. In last couple of matches we did well in bowling and need to improve our batting. We will sit and chat together."