Moses Itauma ordered to fight ex-Anthony Joshua rival for heavyweight title

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

WBA has ordered its Regular Champion, Kubrat Pulev, to defend the heavyweight title against the number one contender, Moses Itauma.

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are knockouts, will be headlining Queensberry’s December 13 show at Co-op Live Arena, Manchester.

However, his promoter Frank Warren has not been able to secure a credible opponent for the 20-year-old boxing sensation.

During a recent interview with The Ring, Warren revealed that people are asking for a lot of money to accept a fight against Itauma.

Whilst Warren is finding it difficult to make the deal for his rising phenom, Pulev has been ordered to face Itauma, who is the WBA’s number one-ranked contender at heavyweight.

The Bulgarian fighter, who is 44 years old, won the ‘Regular’ belt, a step down from Oleksandr Usyk’s ‘Super’ belt, by defeating Mahmoud Charr in December 2024.

Pulev was initially ordered to defend it against Michael Hunter. But Hunter involved himself in another fight against Jarrell Miller as well, and both fights were called off.

Following this, the WBA have now ordered Itauma and Pulev to make a settlement in 30 days before the fight heads to purse bids on November 14.

The WBA ruling read: “The agreement provided that Pulev was free to defend his title against any available contender ranked in the WBA heavyweight division within a reasonable time after execution of this agreement. No such defence has been made or announced.

“Therefore, the Committee requires Pulev to engage in a mandatory title defence against the next leading available contender and WBA #1 ranked contender Moses Itauma.”