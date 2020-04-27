Mohammad Hafeez names Babar Azam as ideal opening partner

Photo: File

Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has said that T20 skipper Babar Azam is his prime choice of opening partner in international cricket.

Hafeez, while speaking in a video on YouTube, said that Azam's talent with the bat helps ease the batsman at the non-striker's end.

"There are many brilliant cricketers playing around the world. As an entertainer and as a player, I’m a fan of many players," said Hafeez.

"If I was picking one from Pakistan, it would be Azam. The ease with which he bats, through his good technique, it makes things comfortable for the batsman at the other end."

The veteran all-rounder further said that India’s Rohit Sharma and David Warner of Australia could also make good opening partners.

"Globally, it’s difficult to answer that question because there are many great names," he said.

"I would pick Sharma and Warner as the two players I would like to open the innings with."

