Morocco beat Congo to set new world record

An undated photo Morocco's footballer Youssef En-Nesyri (first from left). — X/@EnMaroc

Morocco have set a new world record of 16 consecutive international victories by a national team as they surpass Spain's record after a 1-0 victory over Congo in a World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri ensured Morocco finished their Group E campaign with eight wins from eight matches, with a goal in the 63rd minute in Rabat, and they have become the only side in the African preliminaries with a 100% record.

Morocco have broken the record of Spain of 15 wins in a row over a 12-month period between June 2008 and June 2009.

When Morocco last secured a result other than a win in an international match, it was a 0-0 draw with Mauritania in a friendly in March 2024, but they have since won seven clashes in World Cup qualifiers and six qualifiers for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and three friendlies.

The record does not include the matches played or won by Morocco’s B team, made up only of home-based players who won the African Nations Championship in Kenya in August.

In their 19-month winning run, Morocco scored 50 goals and conceded four.

Spain, which held the record before Morocco began their streak by beating Russia 3-0 in the semi-final of the 2008 European Championship and their 15th win in a row came against South Africa in their final group game in the 2009 Confederations Cup, which they won by 2-0 against the hosts.

Spain’s streak was snapped by the United States, beating them in the Confederations Cup semi-final in Bloemfontein.

During their winning streak, Spain only conceded twice while scoring 39.