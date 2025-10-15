Quetta Qavalry sign four players for Abu Dhabi T10 League

Lahore Qalandars' players carry teammate Sikandar Raza on shoulders after they win PSL 10 by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The newly-established franchise Quetta Qavalry on Wednesday announced signing three overseas and one United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketer for its maiden appearance at the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled to get underway on November 18.

The Qavalry roped in star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and USA’s Andries Gous in Category A, legendary South Africa spinner Imran Tahir in the B category, while experienced top-order batter Muhammad Waseem in the UAE Category.

The announcement was made via the team’s official social media channels.

Earlier this week, the Qavalry announced the signing of prominent T20 stars – West Indies’ Jason Holder and England’s Liam Livingstone – besides bringing in former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat as the head coach.

"From [Pakistan] to the fields of Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Somerset, and Perth, he’s carried experience, discipline, and grit across the globe. Decades of wisdom. One mission: To Conquer. We proudly announce Yasir Arafat as the Head Coach of Quetta Qavalry for the #AbuDhabiT10."

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Qavalry is owned by Pakistan's Nadeem Omar, who also owns the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

The team was officially unveiled on October 10 and will compete in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

For the unversed, the ninth edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from November 18to 30.