England legend Scholes criticises Tuchel's selection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

English football coach and pundit Paul Scholes warned that the national team has ‘no chance‘ of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup unless manager Thomas Tuchel recalls Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish to the squad.

Tuchel, who recently led England to qualifying victories over Latvia and Wales over the last week, left all three players out of his selection, a decision that has drawn criticism from both commentators and supporters.

Speaking on a podcast, Scholes insisted that the trio are among England's best players, stating that he was baffled by the omissions.

“Those three players, they have to be in his squad and they will be in his squad for the World Cup, without them, England virtually no chance of winning the World Cup,” the coach said.

However, Grealish and Foden, the PFA Player of the Year award winners, have both stood out at the club level this season, while Bellingham, who just recovered from an injury, is still one of the best young players in football.

Despite the criticism, Tuchel has denied any personal problem with Bellingham and insisted that his decision is solely based on fitness and form.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, who is presently on loan at Barcelona, was recently cautioned by the German boss, who is renowned for his unrelenting style, to ‘make the most of his talent’ or risk wasting it.

Tuchel has not yet confirmed whether the trio will return for the November international break, during which England hosts Serbia before travelling to Albania.