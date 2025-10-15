Real Madrid receive major injury boost ahead of Getafe clash: reports

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on September 16, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid have received a major boost ahead of the La Liga match against Getafe on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe will be ready to be included in the team for the game.

According to Spanish media reports, Mbappe is set to play against Getafe after pulling out of the France squad against Iceland.

The French striker sustained an ankle injury and went off in the 83rd minute before scoring once in France's FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Azerbaijan last week.

Mbappe has been instrumental for Madrid in the ongoing campaign, scoring nine times in eight games. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has also scored five goals in just two games in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe also scored against Villarreal for Madrid in a 3-1 victory in La Liga before the international break. He left the game in the closing stages of the game but returned to the scene against Azerbaijan.

Xabi Alonso’s side will be looking to keep the top spot on the La Liga table when they travel to Getafe. Real Madrid have won seven games from the eight they have played this season in the Spanish top flight, losing only to their City rivals, Atletico Madrid.

The French forward had an impressive first season with Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2024. He scored 44 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Mbappe also won Spain’s Golden Boot last season after an impressive season with Los Blancos. He will be hoping to remain fit and maintain his form following the international break.