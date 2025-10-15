Pakistan, England players observe minute-long silence before Women's World Cup match

The collage of photos shows Pakistan and England women players observing a moment of silence in respect of the passing of Pakistan spinner Shawwal Zulfiqar’s father ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15, 2025. – ICC

COLOMBO: Players from Pakistan and England’s cricket teams paid their respects to right-arm offbreak bowler Shawwal Zulfiqar following the death of her father, Zulfiqar Ahmed, ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup match at R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on its social media platforms showing players from both teams observing a moment of silence in tribute.

Shawwal’s father was laid to rest in a suburban area of Sialkot on Tuesday, having been unwell for some time.

Fellow players, coaches, and management staff expressed heartfelt condolences to Shawwal during this difficult time. A Fatiha (prayer for the deceased) was also recited in his honor.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended his condolences on the passing of Shawwal’s father.

In his message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy to Shawwal and her family, praying that Allah Almighty grants the departed soul eternal peace and blesses the grieving family with patience and fortitude. Ameen.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Women’s World Cup match, Pakistan continued to dominate on the field.

England suffered an early setback as opener Tammy Beaumont was clean bowled by Diana Baig for just four runs, leaving the team at 13-1 in 1.3 overs.

In the next over, Fatima Sana removed England’s second opener, Amy Jones, for eight runs, applying early pressure on the Three Lions.

Pakistan maintained momentum as Fatima Sana claimed two more wickets in the seventh over, dismissing skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt for four and Heather Knight for 18, reducing England to 39-4 in 6.4 overs.

Sadia Iqbal added to England’s woes by dismissing Emma Lamb for four and later trapping Sophia Dunkley LBW for 11.

A brief 21-run partnership between Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean was broken by Rameen Shamim, who claimed Capsey for 16 off 43 balls, leaving England at 78-7 in 23.1 overs.

The match was eventually halted due to persistent rain showers.