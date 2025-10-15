Osaka battles past Lamens to reach Japan Open quarterfinals

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 64 match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

Japanese Naomi Osaka eased past defending champion Suzan Lamens 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 to qualify for the Japan Open quarterfinals here at Centre Court on Wednesday.

Osaka limped after an injury scare in the final set of the game. The former world number one required a medical timeout to treat her left leg while she was ahead 5-0 in the final set in the city of Osaka.

After losing the next two games, she finished the match in two hours and twenty minutes, and she returned with heavy strapping on her thigh.

After hitting a backhand winner, Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, leaned over and put her hand to her face before making her way to the net with fighting back tears in her eyes.

Reflecting on her match, Osaka revealed that she had to cut the match short due to leg pain, as it was really hard to continue.

"It was definitely really difficult -- I'm kind of sorry about my attitude," Osaka said.

She shared that she took a painkiller, but was not feeling well, admitting that she struggled with moving in the match.

"I took Advils, so I think it feels better than what it is right now, but obviously it doesn't feel good," she said.

"I couldn't really move that well. It's not good, but I think I'm a fast healer so it should be OK for my next match."

Osaka is scheduled to face Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Romanian rebounded from a first-set whitewash to defeat No. 8 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.