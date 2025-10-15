Tottenham Hotspur appoints Fabio Paratici as sporting director

An undated picture of Fabio Paratici. — Reuters

Fabio Paratici has joined the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur as their sporting director and will partner with Johan Lange, promoted to also become Sporting Director, the club announced on Wednesday.

The combined experience of Johan and Fabio will guarantee that every choice, from scouting and recruitment to player routes and performance development, is in line with the main objective, which is to create a successful, long-lasting men's team.

In April 2023, Paratici resigned as managing director of football for Spurs after Italy's sports body denied his appeal against the ban for his involvement in financial transactions and transfer negotiations at his previous club, Juventus.

After the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) ban was extended by FIFA, Paratici filed an appeal in Italy, but he still had to serve the term.

Reflecting on his addition to the team, Paratici expressed happiness about rejoining the club and believes that, alongside Johan, they can create a successful future for the team and its fans.

"I'm delighted to be returning to a club that I love... I now look forward to returning to London and joining the team full-time," Paratici said in a statement.

"I'm convinced that working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."

Johan, who joined the Club in November 2023 after key roles at Aston Villa and FC Copenhagen, showed strong confidence to build Spurs special.

“I firmly believe we are building something special here at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am looking forward to working with Fabio as part of our new men’s football structure,” Johan said.