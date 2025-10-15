WTC standings after Pakistan crush South Africa in series opener

Pakistan´s Noman Ali (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of their first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 15, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Noman Ali’s match figures of 10/191 powered Pakistan to a resounding 93-run victory over ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa in the opening match of the two-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first in their campaign opener, the home side racked up a formidable total of 378 all out in their first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, who scored 93 each, alongside skipper Shan Masood (76) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (75).

In turn, Noman Ali’s six-wicket haul booked South Africa to a modest 269 despite middle-order batter Tony de Zorzi’s anchoring century as Pakistan secured a handy 109-run lead.

With a hundred-plus advantage in their favour, the hosts could only muster 167 in their second innings and thus set South Africa a target of 277.

But, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Noman Ali took four wickets each to dismantle the WTC holders’ batting unit, bowling them out for a meagre 183 to round up a commanding victory for their side.

The 93-run victory in the campaign opener put Pakistan in second spot in the WTC 2025-27 standings as they now have 12 points and a winning percentage of 100, only behind former champions Australia, who boast the same winning rate but 36 points.



Updated WTC 2025-27 Standings



Teams Matches Wins Losses Ties Draws No Results Points Winning Percentage Australia 3 3 0 0 0 0 36 100 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 100 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 66.67 India 7 4 2 0 1 0 52 61.90 England 5 2 2 0 1 0 26 43.33 Bangladesh 2 0 1 0 1 0 4 16.67 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0.00 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Zealand - - - - - - - -

Meanwhile, reigning champions South Africa had an unwanted start to their title defence as they succumbed to eighth position, only ahead of New Zealand, who are yet to start their campaign.

For the unversed, the second and final Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.