Kuldeep Yadav lauds Wasim Akram for influential role during KKR coaching

Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav hailed bowling legend Wasim Akram and revealed the he played a major role during the start of his career, reported Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) official website.

The former fastbowler was the bowling coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise where the 25-year-old had been groomed under.

Yadav recalled that Akram focused on teaching him the mental aspect of the sport and also taught him how to tackle pressure situations..

"He didn’t speak much about bowling, but he prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game. He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways, and taught me how to react when batsmen put you under pressure," said Yadav.

"He was someone who had a big influence on me during those early years. He also has a very good sense of humour, so it was great having him around."

Furthermore the Indian spinner revealed that he used to pick the coach’s brain and test his cricketing knowledge during real-time situations and vice versa.

"When he was at KKR, I used to sit with him and pick his brain a lot," he said.

"I used to sit next to him in the dugout during matches and ask questions about real-time situations. I used to ask him what he would have done in certain situations, and he would test me by asking me what my approach would have been.”

Meanwhile, India’s pacer Mohammad Shami too lauded Akram for playing his part in improving his bowling skills.

"I watched him all my life on television, but with KKR, I had the chance to learn from him," said Shami.

"During the initial days, I was not even able to talk to him. He came up to me then, and he initiated the conversation with me and started telling me things about bowling. He read me very quickly, he realised what I am all about and I learnt a lot from him."

