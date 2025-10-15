Noman Ali breaks Abdul Qadir’s 37-year-old record

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinner Noman Ali (left) and spin legend Abdul Qadir. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has etched his name in the record books by breaking a 37-year-old national milestone previously held by legendary Abdul Qadir.

Noman became the top Pakistani bowler to take the most wickets in five consecutive Test matches, claiming an impressive 46 wickets between his 16th and 20th Tests.

The previous record belonged to Abdul Qadir, who had taken 44 wickets between his 48th and 52nd Tests during 1987–88.

The Pakistani spinner’s recent performances have also made him the most successful spinner globally over the past 12 months, highlighting his remarkable consistency and control in the longer format.

Noman’s golden run includes 10 wickets against South Africa in Lahore, 16 wickets across two Tests against the West Indies earlier this year, and 20 wickets during the home series against England, where he claimed 11 wickets in Multan and 9 in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts outclassed the Proteas to take a 1–0 lead in the series, defending a target of 277 and bowling out the visitors for 183.

South Africa’s chase faltered early as skipper Aiden Markram fell to Noman Ali for just three runs, leaving the visitors at 13-1. Noman struck again shortly after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck.

Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi attempted to steady the innings with a 33-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi dismissed de Zorzi for 16 on day four. Noman continued his impressive spell by sending back Tristan Stubbs (2), reducing South Africa to 51-3.

Dewald Brevis resisted with a brisk 54 off 54 balls, supported by Rickelton (41) in a 50-run stand, but Noman broke the partnership to swing momentum back in Pakistan’s favour. Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent the visitors’ hopes.

After lunch, Sajid struck again to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (6), leaving South Africa at 144-7. A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi wrapped up the tail, dismissing Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession.

Afridi finished with figures of 4/33, while Noman returned 4/79, sealing a memorable win for Pakistan and marking a strong start to their new WTC cycle.

The second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting from October 20.