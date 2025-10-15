Lionel Messi shines with two assists as Argentina thrash Puerto Rico

Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel (4) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (10) and midfielder Giuliano Simeone (17) after scoring against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi shone with two assists as Argentina wrapped up their US tour in style with a dominating 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico in a relocated international friendly on Tuesday.

Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martínez both scored a brace, Gonzalo Montiel also contributed with a goal, while an own goal from Steven Echevarría ensured the victory for Albiceleste.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on Monday in Chicago, but the promoters moved the game from its original place, citing low ticket sales and the immigration crackdown.

Messi flicked one to set up Montiel's for the second goal of the evening in the first half and then had a nifty back pass that allowed Martínez to score his second goal of the night in the 83rd minute.

Messi was not part of the Argentine side that defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the first friendly in Miami on Friday. But coach Lionel Scaloni, after the match, said that the leader of his team was ready for the game against Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

"Yesterday I asked him if he was ready to play, and he said yes. It's always a joy for us," Scaloni said after the match.

"He trained with us last week, and then we decided not to use him against Venezuela. We had Lautaro [Martinez] and Julián [Alvarez], and we had el Flaco Lopez on the bench. He was able to play this match, and I imagine both he and Rodrigo [De Paul] felt at home on the pitch where they play."