Women's World Cup: India fined for slow over rate against Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues (left) of India celebrates alongside team mate Harmanpreet Kaur after Sree Charani of India takes the wicket of Alyssa Healy of Australia (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Australia at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Visakhapatnam, India. - AFP

India were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their Women's World Cup clash against Australia on October 12 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side fell one over short of the target after allowances were applied during their unsuccessful defence of 330. Australia chased down the target, winning by three wickets with six balls to spare.

There was no need for a formal hearing, as Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the charges levied by the match officials and accepted the proposed sanction. Consequently, India were fined 5% of their match fees.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, teams are penalised 5% of players’ match fees for every over they fail to bowl within the allotted time.

In their recent match against Australia, the Indian team failed to defend 331 runs, with the Kangaroos chasing the total in 49 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

India currently sits fourth on the points table, having won their first two league-stage matches before suffering defeats against South Africa and Australia, with a net run rate of 0.682.

For the unversed, their next game is against England in Indore on October 19.