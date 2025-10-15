Shan Masood hails team effort after Pakistan’s win over South Africa

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood speaks during the post-match conference following their win over South Africa in the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 15, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood spoke after the national team registered a win over South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

During the post-match presentation, Masood reflected on the challenges faced during the game, highlighting the resilience and teamwork that led to the victory.

"There were a lot of challenges out in the middle. Credit to South Africa – they kept coming back, but we built enough margins to have the upper hand and I’m glad we finished it off," Masood stated.

The opening batter also discussed Pakistan’s strategic approach on challenging surfaces, praised the collective effort of the team, and acknowledged individual contributions.

"Historically, we have always played on such surfaces. Even when we have gone spin-heavy, we included a seamer or two because we want reverse swing to come into play. Test cricket is a collective effort. Sajid was unlucky with his injury, and Noman is Noman," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Shan highlighted the positives from the match and the significance of defeating the reigning World Test Champion.

"There are a lot of positives to draw from this game. It is a great opportunity to play against the team that won the WTC, and we closed it out with a win today. Now, we look forward to the next one," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts outclassed the Proteas to take a 1–0 lead in the series, defending a target of 277 and bowling out the visitors for 183.

South Africa’s chase faltered early as skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman Ali for just three runs, leaving the visitors at 13-1. Noman struck again soon after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck.

Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi briefly steadied the innings with a 33-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi struck on day four to remove de Zorzi (16).

Noman continued his impressive spell by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (2), reducing the Proteas to 51-3.

Dewald Brevis mounted some resistance with a brisk 54 off 54 balls, supported by Rickelton (41) in a 50-run stand, but Noman broke the partnership to swing momentum back in Pakistan’s favour.

Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent South Africa’s hopes.

After lunch, Sajid struck again to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (6), leaving the visitors at 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi wrapped up the tail, dismissing Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession.

Afridi finished with figures of 4/33, while Noman returned 4/79, sealing a memorable win for Pakistan and marking a strong start to their new WTC cycle.

For the unversed, the second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting from October 20.