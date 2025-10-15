Saudi Arabia secures 2026 FIFA World Cup spot after goalless draw with Iraq

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against Iraq at the Alinma Stadium on Tuesday, confirming their top finish in Group B of the Asian qualifiers.

The Green Falcons needed just a point to seal qualification, a task they completed thanks to goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi’s stunning late save, denying Hassan Abdul Kareem’s free kick deep into stoppage time.

The result sends Herve Renard’s men to their third consecutive and seventh overall World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Al Aqidi praised his teammates after the match in a video shared by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on social media.

“We have achieved something extraordinary, truly unbelievable; what we accomplished is beyond amazing. Now, let’s go to the World Cup,” said Al Aqidi.

Forward Feras Al Buraikan, who netted twice in Saudi Arabia’s 3-2 win over Indonesia days earlier, also expressed his gratitude to the fans for their passionate support during an electrifying night in Jeddah.

Nearly 60,000 spectators filled the stadium, creating a pulsating atmosphere as Saudi Arabia secured one of their most memorable results in recent football history.

Head coach Herve Renard reflected on the team’s journey, acknowledging the challenges they faced on their road to qualification.

“It wasn’t easy a few months ago, but we did it,” he remarked.

With qualification now secured, the Green Falcons will turn their focus to preparations for the grand global event next summer in North America.