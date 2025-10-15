Lopetegui hails Qatar’s ‘truly special’ 2026 World Cup qualification

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui celebrates with Hassan Al Haydos after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

DOHA: Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui expressed his delight after his side secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as “truly special” following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

This marks Qatar’s first-ever successful qualification through the World Cup preliminaries, earning them a place in back-to-back finals after featuring as hosts in the 2022 edition.

In the fourth phase of Asia’s qualifiers, Qatar topped Group A ahead of the UAE and Oman, courtesy of second-half goals from Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

Lopetegui, who guided Sevilla to the UEFA Europa League title in 2020, hailed his players’ resilience and unity, calling the moment historic.

“We made history and entered through the grand gate,” Lopetegui said.

“The dream has come true. I’ve won many titles, but this experience with Qatar is truly special. We must enjoy what we’ve achieved. Now we’ll celebrate and recover physically after some tough days leading up to this match,” he added.

Qatar’s qualification came after a goalless draw with Oman and the decisive win against the UAE, which ensured they finished top of their group.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also confirmed their place at the 2026 World Cup after defeating Iraq in Jeddah to claim the top spot in Group B.

Both nations join South Korea, Japan, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan, who had already booked their tickets to the finals in the previous round. The official draw for the tournament will take place in December.