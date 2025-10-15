Women’s World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against England

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt at toss ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 15, 2025. - PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the 16th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

England Women:Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith and Em Arlott.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and England women have faced each other 15 times in ODI history, with England leading the rivalry with 13 wins. Pakistan are yet to register a win, while two matches have ended with no result.

Matches played: 15

England Women won: 13

Pakistan Women won: 00

No result: 02

Form Guide:

Pakistan will be eager to open their World Cup campaign with a win after suffering consecutive losses against Bangladesh, India, and Australia.

Meanwhile, England will look to continue their strong form, having secured back-to-back victories over South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Women: L, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

England Women: W, W, W, L, W