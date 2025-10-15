Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan stun South Africa in first Test

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, lauded the national team after their stunning 93-run victory over defending champions South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Naqvi took to social media platform 'X' and congratulated the players and team management for their impressive start to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign.

"Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Test Team on a remarkable victory against the World Test Champions, South Africa," Naqvi wrote.

"This win reflects true teamwork and excellence across all departments. Kudos to the captain, players, coaching staff and management for their outstanding performance,"

"Wishing the team continued success and consistency in the next Test," he added.

Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Test Team on a remarkable victory against the World Test Champions, South Africa. 🇵🇰👏



This win reflects true teamwork and excellence across all departments. Kudos to the captain, players, coaching staff and management for their outstanding… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 15, 2025





It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan outclassed South Africa to take a 1–0 lead in the series, bowling out the visitors for 183 while defending a target of 277.

South Africa’s chase faltered early as skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed by Noman for just three runs, leaving the visitors reeling at 13-1. Noman struck again soon after, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck.

Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi briefly steadied the innings with a 33-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi struck early on day four to remove de Zorzi (16).

Noman continued his impressive spell by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (2), reducing the Proteas to 51-3.

Dewald Brevis mounted some resistance with a brisk 54 off 54 balls, supported by Rickelton (41) in a 50-run stand, but Noman broke the partnership to swing momentum back in Pakistan’s favor.

Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent South Africa’s hopes.

After lunch, Sajid struck again to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy (6), leaving the visitors at 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi wrapped up the tail, dismissing Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession.

Afridi finished with figures of 4/33, while Noman returned 4/79, sealing a memorable win for Pakistan and marking a strong start to their new WTC cycle.

For the unversed, the second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting from October 20.