Ibrahim Zadran dethrones Babar Azam to claim second spot in ODI rankings

The collage of photos shows Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam. - ACB/ICC

DUBAI: Afghanistan’s opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has made a remarkable rise in the ICC ODI rankings, climbing eight spots to claim second place following his stellar performances in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam of Pakistan slipped to fourth with 739 rating points, while India’s Rohit Sharma holds third position. Newly appointed Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill continues to lead the rankings at the top.

Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan and opener Fakhar Zaman retained their positions at 25th and 27th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Salman Agha and Imam-ul-Haq each moved up one spot to 39th and 41st. Saim Ayub is currently ranked 54th, while Abdullah Shafique sits at 98th.

In the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, Afghanistan’s all-rounder Rashid Khan has claimed the number one spot, dethroning South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, who now sits second. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana holds third place.

From Pakistan, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi is ranked 15th, Haris Rauf has dropped one spot to 29th, Abrar Ahmed slipped to 38th, and Naseem Shah is positioned 43rd.

In the ICC ODI all-rounders’ rankings, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai has overtaken Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza to take the top spot, with teammate Mohammad Nabi sitting third.

Pakistan’s Salman Agha retains 20th place, while Shaheen Afridi is 28th and Naseem Shah 37th. Haris Rauf has climbed to 54th, sharing the spot with Saim Ayub, while Mohammad Nawaz has risen to 95th.