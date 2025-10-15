Butler’s masterclass propels Suns past Lakers in NBA preseason clash

Phoenix Suns guard Jared Butler (left) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard R.J. Davis during the second half at Acrisure Arena on Oct 3, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Jared Butler delivered a scintillating performance to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 113-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA preseason matchup at PHX Arena on Tuesday.

The Suns showcased dominance throughout the game, securing their third win in four preseason outings, while the Lakers fell to 1-3.

Butler was the star of the night, scoring an impressive 35 points to power the Suns’ offense. Jordan Goodwin provided strong support with 24 points, while Khaman Maluach added 17.

Nigel Hayes-Davis and Rasheer Fleming contributed 10 and 9 points respectively, helping the Suns maintain their edge.

Despite a spirited effort from the Lakers, they couldn’t close the gap. David Duke Jr. chipped in with five points in 17 minutes, while Isaiah Livers added seven.

CJ Huntley was limited to four points in 13 minutes of play as the Lakers struggled to find consistency on offense.

Phoenix took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 34-21 to build a decisive lead. The Lakers failed to recover in the final period, unable to match the Suns’ pace and execution.

The matchup provided fans with a preview of the Suns’ depth and chemistry ahead of the regular season.

It is pertinent to mention that the Phoenix Suns will next face the Sacramento Kings on October 23.