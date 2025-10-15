Ronaldo’s double keeps Portugal on brink of World Cup qualification

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Hungary in UEFA Qualifiers on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in the first half as Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary, delaying their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Estádio José Alvalade on Tuesday.

Despite the result, Ronaldo reached another remarkable milestone, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history with 41 goals in 50 matches, surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who had 39.

Hungary took an early lead in the eighth minute through Attila Szalai, but Ronaldo’s brace turned the game around before halftime to put Portugal in control.

However, their celebrations were short-lived as Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai netted a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time, earning a valuable point for the visitors.

Portugal could have sealed their place at next year’s finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with a victory that would have secured top spot in Group F.

They now sit atop the group with 10 points from four matches, five clear of second-placed Hungary. Roberto Martínez’s men will have another chance to confirm qualification in November, when they face Ireland and Armenia.

Ronaldo’s double took his career tally to 948 goals for club and country. Impressively, he has scored five or more goals in five of his six World Cup qualifying campaigns.

The Portuguese captain, who will be 41 years old when the expanded 48-team World Cup kicks off in 2026, remains determined to lead his nation in pursuit of their first-ever World Cup triumph.