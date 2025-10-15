Stephen Curry shines as Warriors defeat Trail Blazers in preseason clash

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Oct 8, 2025. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Stephen Curry delivered a stellar all-around performance to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 118-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting NBA preseason matchup at the Moda Center on Tuesday.

The contest highlighted both teams’ emerging talents as they fine-tuned their rosters ahead of the upcoming regular season.

The Warriors’ star guard Curry was in top form, scoring 28 points in just 27 minutes. His offensive brilliance kept Golden State ahead for most of the game, showcasing his trademark shooting and leadership.

Jonathan Kuminga and Brandon Podziemski also made solid contributions. Kuminga posted seven points and six rebounds, while Podziemski added four assists and two points in a steady 25-minute outing.

For the Trail Blazers, Will Richard led the scoring with 13 points in 29 minutes, while veteran Al Horford added eight points and four rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in with 10 points in 17 minutes, but Portland struggled to maintain shooting consistency, faltering in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, Warriors guard Moses Moody is dealing with a calf issue and is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Golden State will play their next preseason game against the LA Clippers at the Chase Center on October 18, while Portland will face the Utah Jazz on October 17.