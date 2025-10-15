Yamamoto's masterclass powers Dodgers past Brewers to go 2-0 up

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to first base to get out Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (not pictured) in the ninth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 14, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a pitching masterclass, throwing a complete-game three-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on Tuesday.

Yamamoto overcame a shaky start after allowing a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio, but quickly regained control, striking out seven and walking just one over 111 pitches.

His performance marked the Dodgers’ first postseason complete game since 2004 and the first in Major League Baseball since 2017.

Los Angeles responded swiftly after Chourio’s early blast. Teoscar Hernandez tied the game with a solo home run in the second inning, before Andy Pages’ RBI double put the Dodgers ahead 2-1.

Max Muncy extended the lead with a solo homer in the sixth, while Shohei Ohtani added an RBI single in the seventh. Tommy Edman rounded off the scoring in the eighth with an RBI walk.

Milwaukee’s lineup once again faltered, managing only three hits and failing to put a runner in scoring position throughout the game. Freddy Peralta, who led the National League in wins, gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised both starting pitchers, admitting his team struggled against their dominance.

“They were both great,” Murphy said. “Both those pitchers were as dominant as two pitchers can be. We chased way more than we’ve chased all year. We’ve been the best in baseball at not chasing — these pitchers brought out the worst in us.”

For the unversed, the best-of-seven series now moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday.