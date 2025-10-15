Pakistan edge past defending champions South Africa to clinch first Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Tony de Zorzi on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 15, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan began their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign in style, defeating defending champions South Africa by 93 runs to claim the opening Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 277 for victory, the Proteas were bowled out for 183 in 60.5 overs, thanks to a match-winning spell from Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi, along with valuable support from Sajid Khan.

South Africa’s chase quickly derailed as skipper Aiden Markram fell early to Noman Ali for just three, leaving the visitors struggling at 13-1.

Noman struck again soon after, dismissing Wiaan Mulder for a duck to tighten Pakistan’s grip. Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi tried to steady the innings with a 33-run stand before stumps on day three.

Shaheen Afridi made an immediate impact, removing de Zorzi (16) with the third delivery of the fourth day. The collapse continued as Noman dismissed Tristan Stubbs (2) to make it 51-3.

Dewald Brevis, who had failed to score in the first innings, fought back impressively, striking a fluent 54 off 54 balls.

His 50-run partnership with Rickelton (41) gave the Proteas a glimmer of hope, but Noman broke through again to dismiss Brevis at 128-5.

Sajid Khan then removed Rickelton to further dent the visitors’ chase. After lunch, Sajid struck once more, dismissing Senuran Muthusamy (6) to reduce South Africa to 144-7.

A brief resistance from Kyle Verreynne (19) and Simon Harmer followed, but Shaheen Afridi’s fiery spell sealed the deal for Pakistan.

He removed Verreynne and Prenelan Subrayen (8) in quick succession before wrapping up the innings, finishing with figures of 4/33 while Noman registered figures of 4/79 as well.

Pakistan’s strong position stemmed from their commanding first-innings total of 378, built around impressive contributions from Imam-ul-Haq (93), Salman Ali Agha (93), Shan Masood (76), and Mohammad Rizwan (75).

Muthusamy registered figures of 6/117 in 32 overs, followed by Prenelan Subrayen with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer picked up one wicket each.

South Africa replied with 269 in their first innings, powered by Tony de Zorzi’s gritty 104 and Ryan Rickelton’s 71.

Noman Ali was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 6/107 in 35 overs, supported by Sajid Khan with three wickets and Salman Ali Agha with one.

With a lead of 109 runs, the hosts suffered a setback in the second innings as they were bundled out for 167 in 46.1 overs.

Babar Azam top-scored with 42 off 72 balls, followed by opener Abdullah Shafique with 41 and Saud Shakeel, who contributed 38 off 53, setting up a fighting total for the Proteas.

Muthusamy again registered a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/57, while Simon Harmer took four wickets and Kagiso Rabada claimed one.