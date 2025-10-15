Afghanistan clinch 3-0 ODI series win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan team celebrates after winning the ODI series 3-0 after beating Afghanistan in the third and final ODI match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 14, 2025. - ACB

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan crushed Bangladesh by 200 runs in the third ODI to complete a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep here on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

After posting a commanding total of 293-9, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for just 93, mirroring Bangladesh’s 3-0 T20I series win earlier in the tour.

Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi anchored Afghanistan’s innings with composed half-centuries, while seamer Bilal Sami claimed his maiden five-wicket haul.

However, it was once again Rashid Khan who dominated with the ball, taking three wickets in his first three overs and setting the tone for Bangladesh’s collapse.

Bangladesh’s batting struggled from the outset. Mohammad Naim managed just seven runs off 23 balls before Azmatullah Omarzai had him caught at slip.

Saif Hassan offered some resistance, scoring freely in the powerplay with a couple of sixes and a four, but lacked consistent support at the other end.

Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his poor ODI form, bowled off an inside edge by Sami.

Rashid Khan then delivered a trademark spell, dismissing Towhid Hridoy on the first ball of his over.

Saif Hassan fell soon after, narrowly missing a googly, and finished as Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 43 off 54 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Bilal Sami struck next, having Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught behind for six, followed immediately by a run-out of Shamim Hossain. Rashid continued his onslaught with an lbw dismissal of Nurul Hasan in the 21st over.

Sami then added three more wickets—Tanvir Islam (caught-and-bowled), Rishad (top-edged to mid-on), and Hasan Mahmud (holed out)—completing his five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Afghanistan had built a strong foundation thanks to a 99-run opening stand between Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Gurbaz scored 42 off aggressive strokes, including five fours and a six, while Zadran reached fifty before adding 74 more with Sediqullah Atal. A

fghanistan were 173-1 in the 32nd over, but Saif Hassan’s part-time off-spin briefly stalled their momentum, taking three wickets in four overs as Afghanistan lost four wickets for 15 runs.

Omarzai kept Afghanistan’s innings afloat with three fours, while Nabi accelerated in the final overs.

After Nahid Rana bowled two legal deliveries in the 49th over, Nabi launched into the attack, hitting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for three sixes in four balls, followed by a six and three fours against Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan added 44 runs in the last two overs to finish with 293 for 9, leaving Bangladesh with an insurmountable target.