Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has responded to India’s former cricketer Kapil Dev over his comments dismissing Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of playing a three-match ODI series between the two rival countries in a bid to raise funds for coronavirus, reported Press Trust of India.

The former cricketer went to the extent of claiming that a series between the rival nations was "much bigger than the Ashes" and encouraged the International Cricket Council to intervene.

"I would request the ICC to look into this. Financially also, it is a win-win for both BCCI and PCB. The series is much bigger than the Ashes."

Mushtaq reminded his Indian counterpart that play between the two countries did not mean war and encouraged the two sides to consider the idea.

"What do you call sports persons? You call them heroes and what is their job? Their job is to do good deeds. Winning and losing is part of the game. Cricket is not war. That is why I feel cricket should be played between the two countries," said Saqlain.

He added that the sides could possibly rekindle their lost relation and benefit from it.

"To say that Pakistan cricket will suffer because of not playing India is the not right way to look at this. The bigger picture is that the game should be promoted on both sides. And if we do play, there is a possibility of relations improving."

Indo-Pak series much bigger than Ashes: Saqlain Mushtaq says to Kapil Dev