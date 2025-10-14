South Africa crush Rwanda to secure FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

South Africa players celebrate their third goal during their FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers match against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

South Africa defeated Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela on Tuesday to win Group C and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis scored in the first half for South Africa and Evidence Makgopa sealed victory with a goal midway through the second period.

South Africa topped the table with 18 points, one more than Nigeria, who hammered third-placed Benin 4-0 in Uyo with Victor Osimhen claiming a hat-trick.

It will be the fourth appearance by South Africa at the global showpiece. They qualified for the 1998 and 2002 tournaments and were automatic participants in 2010 as the host nation.

Qualification was a huge relief for South Africa, who saw a five-point lead with four rounds remaining turn into a two-point deficit behind Benin entering the final round.

South Africa dropped points in home draws with Nigeria and Zimbabwe and forfeited three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a victory over Lesotho.

South Africa needed to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria defeated Benin, and that is what transpired with the home teams making dream starts.

Nigeria were ahead within three minutes through Osimhen while Mbatha scored the first South African goal with just five minutes gone.

A snap shot from Appollis midway through the opening half put South Africa in control and Rwanda spent most of the match on the back foot.

Makgopa, a late call-up in place of the injured Iqraam Rayners, headed into the net off a corner on 72 minutes to complete the scoring.

Osimhen netted a second time before half-time and completed his hat-trick six minutes into the second half. An added-time goal from Frank Onyeka completed the rout.

South Africa become the seventh African country to qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They join Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia, and the final two automatic qualifiers will be decided later Tuesday.

Group leaders Ivory Coast and Senegal need victories at home to Kenya and Mauritania respectively to qualify.