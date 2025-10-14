USA Cricket directors seek ICC's ‘intervention’ to investigate collapse

USA players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie on June 6, 2024. — AFP

The USA Cricket (USAC) directors appealed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make immediate intervention to investigate the organisational collapse of the body following the suspension of its membership.

In a statement issued Tuesday, two current USAC directors, Arjun Rao Gona and Kuljit Singh Nijjar, alongside Patricia Whittaker, who was removed by USAC last year as an independent director, demanded the removal of the rival group of directors, including the chair, Venu Pisike.

The trio further requested the apex body to conduct a forensic audit of USAC dealings and to make the findings public.

"We call for immediate and decisive intervention not to punish, but to rebuild what has been broken," the trio said in the statement.

"This is no longer a crisis of management; it is a test of integrity and courage," it added.

The trio also want the ICC Normalisation Committee to not only take over the USAC but also to "go beyond administrative control and conduct a full, independent investigation into the root causes of USA Cricket's collapse, identifying every act of constitutional breach, misuse of authority, and conflict of interest."

The directors also called for the appointment of five new independent directors following the amendments to the USAC constitution.

"Conduct a full forensic audit of all financial transactions, contracts, appointments, and legal decisions taken under the current regime, and publish the findings to the public to restore trust, confidence and transparency.

"Safeguard players, competitions, and development programs during this transition, ensuring that athletes and fans do not suffer for failures of leadership."

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC officially suspended the membership of USAC last month with immediate effect, following a thorough review and extensive consultations with key stakeholders over the past year.

The decision, made by the ICC Board during its meeting, came after repeated breaches by USAC of its obligations under the ICC Constitution.