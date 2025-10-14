Moses Itauma offered huge fight by Zhilei Zhang

Moses Itauma in action against Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

After offering a fight to Derek Chisora, Zhilei Zhang has now expressed his interest in a showdown against rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma.

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are Knockouts, will be headlining Queensberry’s December 13 show at Co-op Live Arena, Manchester.

However, his promoter Frank Warren has not been able to secure a credible opponent for the 20-year-old boxing sensation.

During a recent interview with The Ring, Warren revealed that people are asking for a lot of money to accept a fight against Itauma.

Keeping the situation in mind, a lot of fighters have shown an interest in fighting the rising star, and Zhang has also included his name among those fighters.

In an interview with Box Nation, Zhilei Zhang praised Moses Itauma but said that there is no offer from the opposite side.

“Moses Itauma is a great fighter. I watched a couple of his fights and he knocked out Dillian Whyte in one round. Fantastic, but for the time being, right now, we haven’t received anything from Itauma in terms of fighting him,” Zhang said.

When he was asked if he was sent an offer by Itauma’s team, would he accept?

“Anyone who wants to fight me, I want to see that contract, I will sign it,” the 42-year-old replied.

Chinese heavyweight Zhang, who is looking to return to the ring for the first time since a KO defeat to Agit Kabayel in February, is also keen to fight Chisora.

He recently called out the ‘Del Boy’, saying I will fight you and bang you.

“I want to fight you. I want to bang you. Maybe, you want to bang me too,” Zhang said on social media.