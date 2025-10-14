Pakistan, Afghanistan play out second draw in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan's Etzaz Hussain celebrates scoring a goal during their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Afghanistan at the Ali Subah Al-Salem Stadium in Al-Ardiya on October 14, 2025. — PFF

AL-ARDIYA: Etzaz Hussain’s sensational field goal helped Pakistan hold Afghanistan for a 1-1 draw in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Ali Subah Al-Salem Stadium on Tuesday.

The Group E fixture got off to an entertaining start as Afghanistan netted the opener just five minutes into the game, courtesy of defender Mahboob Hanifi, who precisely struck the ball past Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif.

Afghanistan’s lead, however, did not last long as midfielder Etzaz Hussain netted the equaliser in the 29th minute to help Pakistan level at 1-1.

The two teams then made several attempts to score the tie-breaker, but the scoreboard remained intact until the final whistle, resulting in them sharing a point apiece.

Despite sharing the points, Afghanistan and Pakistan remained third and fourth, respectively, with two points in four matches. The former holds the edge due to a superior goal difference.

For the unversed, Pakistan and Afghanistan played out a draw in their first leg of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers last week in Islamabad.

The Green Shirts began the game with intensity, mounting regular attacks, but were unable to breach Afghanistan’s resilient defence in the first half.

Afghanistan’s solid defensive setup successfully kept Pakistan from converting their chances.

Pakistan had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, Otis Khan failed to capitalise, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

Despite the disappointment over missed opportunities, fans applauded both teams for their spirited display in a hard-fought draw.