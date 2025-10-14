Khabib pens heartfelt message for Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

This collage of pictures shows Islam Makhachev (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Reuters

Khabib Nurmagomedov penned a heartfelt post to Islam Makhachev ahead of his welterweight debut at UFC 322 against champion Jack Della Madalena.

Makhachev, who is regarded as one of the best fighters in the UFC and has been on an impressive 12-0 winning streak, will challenge Maddalena on November 16, 2025, in Madison Square Garden.

A victory for the Dagestan fighter would mean that he will become the first member of Khabib’s team to win titles in two divisions, a milestone even ‘The Eagle’ never reached.

Islam and Khabib both started training together in Dagestan under the latter’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who helped them make their name in the world of MMA.

After Khabib's father died in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ retired and took the role of leadership of his team, guiding Makhachev to the lightweight title and the number one pound-for-pound ranking in the UFC.

On his Instagram account, Khabib shared a heartfelt message to Islam ahead of his title shot against welterweight champion Madalena.

“Our entire journey has been side by side in the gym, always helping each other improve,” Khabib wrote.

“Soon we will follow the path toward a second belt, and the hard work continues. Thirty-three days until the historic fight in Madison Square Garden. See you all in New York. Islam Makhachev is ready.”

Former UFC champion Makhachev vacated his lightweight belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division. The Russian decided after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.