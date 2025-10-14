Sri Lanka-New Zealand Women’s World Cup match called off due to rain

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (left) and New Zealand's Sophie Devine (second from left) speak to umpires as rain stops their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 14, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: The fifth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between co-hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand has been called off due to persistent rain here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

The weather here worsened just after the innings, and the rain became steady and ultimately resulted in the fixture being abandoned.

Before the rain hindrance, the home side’s captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first, with Sri Lanka accumulating 258/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Leading the way for the hosts was middle-order batter Nilakshika Silva, courtesy of her quickfire half-century at the backend. The right-handed batter top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off just 28 deliveries, studded with seven fours and a six.

Besides her, captain Athapaththu made a significant contribution to Sri Lanka’s total with an anchoring 72-ball 53 up the order.

Sophie Devine was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 54 runs in her nine overs, followed by Bree Illing with two, while Rosemary Mair took one.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point. The White Ferns remained fifth in the standings with three points in four matches with a negative net run rate of 0.245.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained seventh despite the shared point and are boasting a negative net run rate of 1.526.

The former champions next face Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday, while Sri Lanka will be locking horns with South Africa on October 17.

It is pertinent to mention that the 13th edition of the mega event features eight teams and will run until November 2.